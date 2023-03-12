Pocketing the tax

According to reports, the FBR has directed 96 big retailers to adopt the Point of Sale System and deposit the customers’ sales tax payments with the national exchequer.

Their refusal to do so thus far seems like an attempt to dodge taxes. If this is indeed the motive, the FBR should show no leniency to such retailers and should not hesitate to file charges against those in charge.

Shakir Lakhani

Karachi