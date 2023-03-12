Generation lost

The struggle of young people in Pakistan to find their place in a society that caters only to the elite is a systemic issue. The lack of social mobility and opportunities for those not born into wealth creates a cycle of struggle and disillusionment. The system is designed to benefit those with connections and resources, leaving the majority of the population behind. For young people who seek a better life, achieving happiness in Pakistan seems untenable. They may end up leaving Pakistan to find work and opportunities abroad, doing jobs they never imagined they would do. However, even abroad, they may struggle to find acceptance and may spend a lifetime trying to be acceptable to others, never fully embracing their own identity.
The clash of cultures also adds to their internal struggle, as they try to reconcile their traditional upbringing with the culture they encounter abroad. This struggle becomes their status quo, and they may never fully feel like they belong anywhere. Addressing the systemic issues that limit social mobility and opportunities for the majority of the population in Pakistan is crucial to unlocking the talent and potential of its young people and giving them a place to belong.
Tahir Jamali
Karachi
