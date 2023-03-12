State overreach

The AJK education department’s decision to make the hijab mandatory for female students and teachers at co-education schools is unwise. Wearing or not wearing the hijab is a personal matter and no one should be compelled to wear it against their will.
This policy does not bode well for the future course of our country and ought to be withdrawn.
Abdul Jabbar Gola
Quetta
I am writing to express my deep concern and anguish over the unsanitary conditions of Karachi.The streets are not...
Pakistan’s population has been growing at a rapid pace over the past few decades. In 1950, the population of...
Around 3.3 million Pakistani children are trapped in child labour. These children often face unsafe working...
According to reports, the FBR has directed 96 big retailers to adopt the Point of Sale System and deposit the...
The struggle of young people in Pakistan to find their place in a society that caters only to the elite is a systemic...
Things have changed in the rural areas. The number of educated people is on the rise but, unfortunately, there are few...