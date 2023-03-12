 
Sunday March 12, 2023
Newspost

State overreach

March 12, 2023

The AJK education department’s decision to make the hijab mandatory for female students and teachers at co-education schools is unwise. Wearing or not wearing the hijab is a personal matter and no one should be compelled to wear it against their will.

This policy does not bode well for the future course of our country and ought to be withdrawn.

Abdul Jabbar Gola

Quetta