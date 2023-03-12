Jobless youth

Things have changed in the rural areas. The number of educated people is on the rise but, unfortunately, there are few adequate employment opportunities for them. The number of unemployed graduates is growing at an alarming rate.

The situation is particularly painful for women in the rural areas. These women overcome tremendous cultural, familial and economic barriers to get an education, only for their efforts to amount to naught. The state must take notice of the situation and prioritize employment opportunities for fresh graduates, particularly women graduates.

Hashim Abro

Islamabad