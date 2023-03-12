Two Australian officials arrive in city today

Ombudsman Western Australia Chris Field and Principal Assistant of Chief of Staff to the President Rebecca Poole are arriving in Karachi today on an official visit.
Sindh Ombudsman Ajaz Ali Khan would be hosting them. During their visit, they would call on Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on March 13 and will visit the Sindh Ombudsman Secretariat on March 14.
They would call on Sindh Governor Kamran Tessori on March 15 and also visit the Mazar-e-Quaid and the Mohatta Palace, said a press release issued by the provincial information department.
