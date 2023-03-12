CITY PULSE

Women’s Day Special

The ArtOne62 gallery is hosting an art exhibition featuring works by Fauzia Khan, Shamsa Khalil Hasan and Noori Berdi. Titled ‘Women’s Day Special’, the show will run at the gallery until March 13. Contact 0302-8293492 for more information.

Samsara

The Vasl Artists Association in collaboration with the Full Circle Gallery is hosting an art exhibition featuring works by Tooba Ashraf. Titled ‘Samsara’, the show will run at the gallery until March 16. Contact 0303-2239038 for more information.

An Inspector Calls

The National Academy of Performing Arts (Napa) is hosting Khalid Ahmad’s Urdu adaptation of JB Priestley’s 1945 play ‘An Inspector Calls’. The event will run at 8pm until March 19 at Napa’s Zia Mohyeddin Theatre. Contact 0343-2012860 for more information.

Moving to Stand Still

The Koel Gallery is hosting an art exhibition featuring works by Maryam Rahman. Titled ‘Moving to Stand Still’, the show will run at the gallery until March 22. Contact 021-35831292 for more information.

Glacial Movements and the Ghaib (Unseen)

The VM Art Gallery is hosting an art exhibition featuring works by the Pak Khawateen Painting Club and the Lumens Studio. Titled ‘Glacial Movements and the Ghaib (Unseen)’, the show will run at the gallery until March 24. Contact 0345-7787663 for more information.

Feminists Charisma III

The ArtCiti gallery is hosting an art exhibition in connection with women’s month featuring works by talented female artists. Titled ‘Feminists Charisma III’, the show will run at the gallery from March 13 to March 15. Contact 021-35250495 for more information.

Affordable Luxury

The Sanat Initiative is hosting an art exhibition featuring works by Abdullah MI Syed, Abid Aslam, Adeel uz Zafar, Amber Arifeen, Asif Ahmed, Cyra Ali, Dua Abbas Rizvi, Faizan Riedinger, Farhat Ali, Marium Agha, Masood A Khan, Meher Afroz, Muhammad Atif Khan, Muhammad Zeeshan, Noman Siddiqui, RM Naeem, Sadaf Naeem, Scheherezade Junejo, Syed Faraz Ali and Zahid Mayo. Titled ‘Affordable Luxury’, the show will run at the gallery from March 14 to March 31. Contact 0300-8208108 for more information.

Of True Reigns & Yellow Pages

The Canvas Gallery is hosting an art exhibition featuring works by Lujáne Pagganwala. Titled ‘Of True Reigns & Yellow Pages’, the show will run at the gallery until March 16. Contact 021-35861523 for more information.

In the Realms of Fantasy

Mainframe the Gallery is hosting an art exhibition featuring works by Muhammad Zubair. Titled ‘In the Realms of Fantasy’, the show will run at the gallery from March 18 to March 25. Contact 021-35824455 for more information.

Breaking open

ArtChowk the Gallery is holding an art exhibition featuring works by Fizza Saleem. Titled ‘Breaking open’, the show will run at the gallery from March 14 to March 24. Contact 021-35856030 for more information.