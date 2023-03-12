Sindh aiming for universality of social security for labourers, says Ghani

Compared to any other province in the country, Sindh has adopted the highest number of laws to ensure the welfare of workers after labour became a devolved subject due to the adoption of the 18th constitutional amendment.

Sindh Labour and Human Resources Minister Saeed Ghani said this on Saturday during a meeting with a delegation comprising labour activists and leaders, including economist Dr Kaiser Bengali, Home-Based Women Workers Federation leader Zehra Akbar, Prof Shehla Zaidi, the Pakistan Institute of Labour Education & Research’s Karamat Ali and labour leader Nasir Mansoor.

The labour minister informed the delegation that the issuance of the Benazir Mazdoor Cards (BMCs) to registered labourers has been under way at a fast pace.

Ghani said he had asked both the National Database & Registration Authority and the his labour department to ensure the issuance of the BMCs to registered labourers in the shortest time possible.

He said work is in progress to implement the concept of universality of social security protection for all labourers in the province. He added that the labour laws of the province will soon be amended to implement the concept of universality of social security.

He explained that this will ensure the welfare of self-employed labourers and workers associated with the informal sectors. He pointed out that all the labourers in the province will be registered for ensuring their welfare and that of their family members.

He also said Sindh has become the first province of the country to make progress in terms of adopting the concept of universality of social security. He added that in the first stage, over 600,000 labourers registered with the Sindh Employees Social Security Institution will be issued the BMCs.

He informed the delegation that it was the vision of Pakistan Peoples Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari that fundamental needs like health and education of every labourer and their family members should be fulfilled free of charge on their doorstep.

Dr Bengali informed the meeting about the progress made in implementing the concept of universality of social security under which self-employed labourers and workers in Sindh will be registered for the provision of basic facilities to them and their families without any charge.