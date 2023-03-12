Two cops among three held for snatching vehicles

Police on Saturday arrested three suspects, including two police constables, on charges of snatching vehicles on the Super Highway.

The Gadap City police conducted an operation that led to the arrest of constables Naqeebullah and Saddam Hussain, both of whom were posted at the Crime Investigation Agency., District Naushehro Feroz, along with their accomplice, Ghulam Shabbir. However, two other suspects, including Sub-Inspector Dhani Bukhsh Brohi posted at District Nawabshah, managed to flee the scene.

The suspects had snatched a truck and left the driver and cleaner in the bushes, with their hands tightly bound. The police acted promptly and apprehended the culprits in a raid on the Super Highway. As a result, they were able to recover the snatched truck and a car from the suspects’ possession.