17 cops dismissed for failing to show up for census duty

As many as 17 police officers were dismissed from service on Saturday by District Central SSP Maroof Usman for failing to perform their duties assigned to them during the ongoing census in Karachi.

The policemen, who were deployed to ensure the safety and security of the census staff, were fired for not showing up for duty. Earlier, show-cause notices were issued to the officials at their respective addresses, but no explanation was given by the absent cops.

In the official order, the policemen were declared frivolous and dismissed in accordance with the law. The notification of dismissals of the officials was also issued.

The sacked cops were posted at various important locations, including the office of the SP Liaquatabad, SDPO Gulberg office, Rizvia Police Station, Shara-e-Noor Jahan, Gabol Town, Hyderi Market, Paposh Nagar, Azizabad, Liaquatabad, Taimuria, Sir Syed and Khawaja Ajmer Nagri.