Feudal mindset of political elite cause of women’s miseries, says Naeemur Rehman

Engr Hafiz Naeemur Rehman has held the feudal mindset prevailing among the political elite of Pakistan responsible for most of the miseries of the women in the country.

The Jamaat-e-Islami’s Karachi chief was addressing a seminar hosted by the party’s women wing on Saturday. ‘Safe women, strong family, stable society’ was held in connection with a series of events to highlight the plight of women in society in the backdrop of International Women’s Day.

The seminar was held at a hotel where besides Rehman, JI Women Wing Karachi leader Asma Safeer, widow of former Pakistan president Mamnoon Hussain, and seasoned female journalists and TV personalities shared their views.

The JI city chief said that women play a vital role in the development and progress of society. He said that intellectuals always talk about the rights of women enshrined in Islam.

But the ruling elite always hatch conspiracies against an Islamic system of governance in the country, causing serious damage to the cause of women rights, he added.

He also said that an Islamic system of governance in the country is the only solution to the miseries and injustices faced by women in society.

The feudal elite have replaced the British rulers of the region, so the problems in society for both men and women remain the same even after decades having passed since independence, he added.

He further said that the problems being faced by women across the country cannot be solved without the ousting of the ruling elite based in feudalism.