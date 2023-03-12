Tessori opens Lal Shahbaz Qalandar’s Urs celebrations

Sindh Governor Kamran Tessori visited the shrine of Hazrat Lal Shahbaz Qalandar in the Sehwan town, laid a wreath on the tomb of the sufi saint and offered Fateha as he formally inaugurated the 771st three-day annual Urs celebrations.

Speaking to the media on this occasion, he said Sindh is the land of saints and he participated in the opening ceremony of Hazrat Lal Shahbaz Qalandar’s Urs and prayed for the security of Pakistan and Sindh.

In response to a question, he said that where we have prayed for the prosperity of the country, we have also prayed for Imran Khan’s guidance and wisdom to stop him from destroying Pakistan. Khan’s role and interests are clear to all, he said, adding that Khan has lost his mental balance due to losing his prime ministership.

Tessori said the census commissioner has spoken about the census and objections will be removed very soon. He said the economic team of the federal cabinet is working under the leadership of Ishaq Dar to solve the economic problems and it is hoped that the problems will be solved very soon.

To a question, the governor said the supremacy of the constitution and law in the country is necessary and better decisions need to be made for the stability of Pakistan. Decisions for Pakistan should be taken not based on politics, he said, alleging that Khan is engaged in a conspiracy to defame the institutions of Pakistan.