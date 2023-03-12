Rangers, police arrest three suspected criminals in raids

Paramilitary soldiers have arrested drug peddlers and street criminals and also seized weapons and narcotics from themduring targeted operations in different parts of Karachi, the spokesman for the Sindh Rangers said on Saturday.

Ranges and police personnel carried out a raid on the basis of intelligence information and arrested Mohammad Hussain alias Don, a man allegedly involved in drug trafficking, near the Mewa Shah graveyard, SITE Town. They also seized narcotics from his possession.

The suspect, along with an uncle, has been allegedly involved in selling narcotics in Orangi and SITE Town areas for the past four years. Raids are being conducted to arrest his accomplices. The suspect has been handed over to the police for further legal action.

In another joint operation, Rangers and police personnel arrested Dil Nawaz, a suspect involved in forgery and robbery, in Haji Mehmood Goth of Surjani Town. The man used to rob citizens and steal mobile phones by posing as an official of intelligence agencies. Moreover, stolen mobile phones were seized from his possession.

Investigations showed that Nawaz is a professional dacoit and involved in more than 15 robberies and mobile phone-snatching incidents in different areas of Karachi. During the preliminary interrogation, he confessed to being involved in several robberies in Surjani Town and Northern Bypass areas by posing as officials. Raids are being conducted to arrest other accomplices of the suspect.

In a separate raid, a team of the paramilitary force and police arrested Sajjad Jamali alias Vadera, a suspect involved a robbery, in Jamali Goth of Gadap Town. A 30-bore pistol and ammunition were found on him.

The suspect, along with his accomplices, was allegedly involved in snatching mobile phones, cash and motorcycles from citizens during more than 32 robberies in different areas of Karachi, including Northern Bypass, Hub River Road, Manghopir Road and the adjoining areas.

During the initial interrogation, the suspect admitted to looting passenger families and facilitating criminals after breakdowns of vehicles of citizens travelling on the Northern Bypass. Raids are being conducted to arrest his accomplices. The suspect has been handed over to the police for further legal action.

The public has been appealed to immediately inform the nearest Rangers check post, Rangers Helpline 1101 or Rangers Helper WhatsApp number 03479001111 through call or SMS about such criminal elements.