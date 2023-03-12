Fares of new bus service to be increased: Sharjeel

The Sindh government has given a clear indication that it has been left with no option but to increase the fares of new public transport carriers operating in Karachi and some other parts of urban Sindh under the Peoples Bus Service due to the recent increase in fuel price.

This was disclosed by Sindh Information and Transport Minister, Sharjeel Inam Memon while talking to media persons on Saturday after he inspected ongoing work on the Red Line corridor of the Bus Rapid Transit System (BRTS) in Karachi.

He said the Sindh government had to jack up the fares of the Peoples Bus Service, pink bus service for women passengers and electric buses operating in Karachi.

He said that it was utterly unfeasible that these bus services kept on operating in Karachi and other urban Sindh with current passenger fares. He said that the passenger fare of these buses had to be increased. He also disclosed that the passenger fare of the buses operating on the Red Line corridor in Karachi on biogas fuel would be higher than the fare of the existing bus services in the city.

The transport minister said that fares of the Peoples Bus Service, pink buses and electric bus services were being reviewed as they would be increased in a phase-wise manner.

It is worth mentioning that these buses on most of the routes in Karachi charge a flat passenger fare of Rs50 for each ride except for the bus service from Merewether Tower to Gulshan-e-Hadeed which charges a maximum fare of Rs100 due to the longer route.

Meanwhile, Memon said the Red Line BRTS would become the first-ever mass transit service in Pakistan operating on environment-friendly biogas fuel.

He said the Sindh government had been constructing the Red Line corridor with support of the Asian Development Bank.

Memon explained that he had especially come to review the pace of work on the Red Line corridor on the directives of the Sindh chief minister because the government had received public complaints about slow construction of the project.

He told the journalists that the Sindh government had been looking into the genuine complaints of the contractors engaged to construct the Red Line corridor due to the recent phenomenal inflation in the country. He mentioned that when work was launched to construct the Red Line corridor, rebar for the construction work was available at the cost of Rs140,000 per tonne but now its price had increased to Rs310,000 per tonne.

Memon said the concerned contractors had been assured that all their genuine issues would be resolved but there would be no compromise on the pace of work to complete the mass transit project.

He informed the media that the concerned contractors had been asked to immediately speed up the pace of work on both ‘Lot on” and ‘Lot two’ of the project.

He apologised to the general public for the inconvenience they had to face due to the construction of the Red Line corridor. He said the situation of unease would persist for some time as still the corridor, its underpass, bridge and drainage lines had to be completed.

He assured the journalists that there was no delay on the part of the Sindh government to complete the Red Line corridor.

The minister revealed that the Sindh government had slashed its excessive expenditures and even curtailed its development funds due to the prevailing economic situation in the country but there was no decrease in the budgetary allocations for the public transport projects to ensure comfort of the people of Sindh.

He said Pakistan Peoples Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and former president Asif Ali Zardari had given clear-cut directives to the Sindh government to complete the public transport projects on a priority basis.