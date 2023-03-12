Bodies of four ‘poisonous gas’ victims exhumed for autopsy

The bodies of four more people who died due to suspected poisonous gases from factories in the Ali Muhammad Goth area of Keamari were exhumed for a postmortem examination on Saturday, as ordered by a court.

The bodies were exhumed in the Yusuf Shah graveyard, in the presence of a judicial magistrate and a team of medical experts, including Dr Zakiuddin, head of Dr University Forensic Medicine, medical police officer Mehek Irfan, Medico-Legal Officer Civil Hospital Dr Gulzar, Dr Imran and Dr Nizam.

Samples were taken and autopsies would be conducted to determine the cause of death. The autopsy reports would also be a part of the ongoing police investigations. This comes after four bodies of victims of a similar incident were exhumed in recent days for analysis.