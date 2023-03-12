45 shops gutted in Gharibabad furniture market fire

A fire tore through Gharibabad’s furniture market on Saturday, resulting in the destruction of dozens of shops and leaving two vehicles badly damaged, while two shopkeepers sustained burn injuries while trying to save their livelihoods and belongings.

Eyewitnesses report that the fire quickly spread to other shops in the market. The late arrival of fire brigade engines only exacerbated the situation, with many shopkeepers blaming the delay for their massive losses.

Despite the efforts of the shopkeepers, who valiantly tried to put out the fire, the flames continued to spread. A large number of vendors and residents rushed to the scene to assist in any way they could.

Firefighters eventually arrived on the scene, but the severity of the blaze required additional vehicles from multiple stations to bring it under control. The fire brigade said that six vehicles were utilised to combat the blaze.

Shopkeepers said 45 big and small shops were destroyed, along with two cars. The firefighters said the extraordinary rush of people was as a significant obstacle to the rescue operation, which undoubtedly hindered their efforts to extinguish the fire and prevent further damage.