FPCCI seeks removal of trade barriers

KARACHI: The apex trade body met newly appointed director general of Pakistan Standards and Quality Control Authority (PSQCA) on Saturday to raise multiple unresolved issues contributing as technical barriers to trade.

Issues related to tyre, aluminum, and steel producers, promised to be resolved time and again, were still pending, Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) president Irfan Iqbal Sheikh highlighted in the meeting.

He also stressed upon a need for standardisation of raw materials and finished products separately.

FPCCI chief emphasised that Pakistan tyre industry should be fully facilitated and incentivised.

“It is one of the major industries in the country that can play a major role in import substitution as 80 percent demand of tyres in the country is still met by imports;

and, as a matter of fact, domestic producers of tyres can aggressively expand their production and promote import substitution, provided the right policy is formulated,” Sheikh said.

Engr. M. A. Jabbar, vice president of FPCCI, asked PSQCA to regulate food, edible oil, and RO plants, saying they could become a major source of ever-increasing health hazards for a country of 230.1 million.

“PSQCA should establish its writ and save the masses from sub-standard products in general and consumables in particular,” he stressed.

Mir Ghulam Farooq Langove, DG PSQCA, assured the business community that he would be embarking on a proactive approach towards the resolution of issues, and preference would be given to the pending cases.

He added that officers of PSQCA should provide facilitation to the businesses and traders on the doorstep to cut down turnaround times.

Langove vowed that the sellers of sub-standard, counterfeit and unhygienic products would be dealt in accordance with law, in association with the local administration and provincial and federal governments.

PSQCA’s regional offices would be activated and supported to enhance their performance and ensuring stricter quality controls in the country, he added.

The director general apprised that his institution would be working with regional offices of Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry to create an enabling environment for the industry in the smaller centers and cities to receive Pakistan Standards and Quality Control Authority services.