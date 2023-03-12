Stocks to stay around IMF talks as investors eye fresh triggers

Stocks closed higher during outgoing week, with hopes of announcement of a staff level agreement with the IMF next week, as investors await fresh triggers that could boost market sentiment.

The market closed at 41,794 points, gaining 457 points (up by 1.1 percent) week-on-week (WoW). Average volumes arrived at 209 million shares (up 31 percent WoW) while the average value traded settled at $23.7 million (down 12 percent WoW).

Brokerage Arif Habib Ltd said, “Any further development on the SLA [staff level agreement] front will decide the direction of the market in the coming weeks. In case of the successful completion and signing of a SLA with the IMF, the market will observe a positive momentum. Furthermore, any commitment of funds from friendly countries will further elevate the sentiment.”

The market commenced on a positive note in the outgoing week, with investors anticipating positive news on signing of a SLA with the International Monetary Fund (IMF). In addition to that, the loan from ICBC (Chinese Bank) further fuelled the positive momentum.

Furthermore, the finance minister informed that the government would reach a staff level agreement with the IMF for the 9th tranche of the Extended Fund Facility in the coming few days, which kept the investor sentiment bullish.

Moreover, the State Bank of Pakistan reserves climbed up by $487 million to $4.3 billion on disbursement of a commercial loan from China.

The gross inflows in Roshan Digital Account (RDA) witnessed a growth of 14 percent month-on-month (MoM), climbing up by $125 million during Feb’23. The overall cumulative gross flows in RDA reached $5.8 billion. However, PKR depreciated against USD by PKR2.85 or one percent WoW against USD, closing the week at 280.77 a dollar.

Meanwhile, the remittances witnessed a decline of 9 percent year-on-year (YoY) to $2 billion in Feb’23. The textile exports in Feb’23 plummeted by 28 percent YoY or 9 percent MoM.

Foreigners’ selling was observed during the outgoing week, clocking in at $2.9 million versus a net buy of $0.3 million last week. Major selling was witnessed in commercial banks ($2.6 million) and all other sectors ($1.2 million). On the local front, buying was reported by companies ($10.5 million) followed by banks/DFIs ($1.3 million).

Sector-wise positive contributions came from cement (200 points), technology (93 points), power (92 points), banks (89 points), and engineering (37 points). Scrip-wise positive contributors were HUBC (89 points), HBL (72 points), LUCK (50 points), SYS (48 points) and PPL (36 points).

The sectors that contributed negatively were miscellaneous (161 points), insurance (14 points), and chemical (11 points). Meanwhile, scrip-wise negative contributions came from PSEL (164 points), POL (29 points), ENGRO (25 points), UBL (14 points), and NBP (14 points).

KASB Pakistan Research in its weekly review said the major buying had been seen in the cement sector as international coal prices had decreased by 1.9 percent WoW. “It was followed by the E&P sector that had a contribution of 459 points to the index. Additionally, the participation increased 7.4 percent WoW in anticipation of the conclusion of SLA with IMF.”

During the week, the govt raised Rs1.57 trillion in the Market Treasury Bills auction and the secondary market yields increased by 95-105 basis points in view of a recent hike in the policy rate.

govt also undertook major decisions including the imposition of a 25 percent sales tax on the imported and local supplier of luxury items to control imports, alleviating external account concerns,” it reported.

Nabeel Haroon at Topline Securities said the gain in the KSE 100 Index could be attributed to the successful rollover of a $500 million Chinese loan and the finance minister statements in which he expressed that a SLA with the IMF would take place in the coming days.