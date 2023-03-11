Tribal elders oppose KP Assembly polls ahead of census

PESHAWAR: Elders belonging to the merged districts on Friday opposed holding the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly elections ahead of the population census and termed it a conspiracy against the people of the erstwhile tribal areas.

The elders, Haji Akhtar Gul, Maulana Rafiuddin, Muhammad Shoaib and others, said that their area was denied representation in the Upper House of Parliament before the merger. “And now the provincial assembly seats are being reduced,” said Akhtar Gul.

The elders said that their area had been deprived of basic amenities for the last 20 years.

“More than half of the population has not been included in the previous census. And more than 10 million population of our region has been declared as five million in the previous census,” Akhtar Gul added.

The elders said that they expected to get justice in the new population census.

The elders said that the government had also promised Rs100 billion for these districts in the NFC Award but the amount was spent in other districts.

They also lamented that government jobs were provided to youths from other districts while locals were ignored. The displaced people should not be counted in their present districts and should be included in their original districts, they said, and demanded an extension of the tax exemption till 2035. The elders said that delimitation should be done after the census and then the date for fresh election should be announced.