Five terrorists killed in North, South Waziristan: ISPR

PESHAWAR: Five terrorists were killed by security forces in intelligence-based operations (IBOs) in North and South Waziristan, the ISPR said on Friday.

In a press release, the Inter Services Public Relations said: “On March 10, IBOs were conducted by security forces in North and South Waziristan districts. During the operations, five terrorists were killed after intense fire exchange.”

The ISPR added that weapons, ammunition and a large quantity of equipment were also recovered from them.

“Pakistan Army is determined to eliminate the menace of terrorism from every inch of our territory with an unflinching resolve,” the statement said.