Alleged kickbacks: Dasti does not appear before ACE

LAHORE: Former advisor to the Punjab government Abdul Hai Dasti did not appear before the investigators of the Anti-Corruption Establishment on Friday.

He was summoned by the ACE in the corruption case of Rs150 million. A few days ago, the anti-graft body raided the house of Abdul Hai Dasti and recovered more than Rs150 million. Later, a case was also registered against him for hiding bribe money and kickbacks. The Anti-Corruption Establishment had also summoned Dasti on March 8, however he did not appear before it.