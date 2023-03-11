Khetran gets bail in Barkhan triple murder case

QUETTA: A judicial magistrate in Rakhni on Friday approved the bail plea of Balochistan Communications and Works Minister Sardar Abdul Rehman Khetran in the Barkhan killings case.

Rakhni is a town and union council of Barkhan District. The grisly murders and subsequent discovery of corpses from a well of a woman and two young men in a remote Balochistan district triggered protests and highlighted the inhumanity of illegal prisons. The victims were said to be captives since 2019 in an illegal prison allegedly run by Khetran, a prominent leader of the government aligned-Balochistan Awami Party.

Session Judge Malik Sujhao Din heard today’s case and approved Khetran’s bail on surety bonds of Rs500,000 citing “lack of evidence”. Speaking to the media after the hearing, Khetran’s lawyer Advocate Manzoor Rehmani said no charges were proved against his client.

Last month, a judicial magistrate had granted Quetta Police a 10-day physical remand of Khetran, who was arrested a day earlier on suspicion of his involvement in the triple murder. When the bullet-riddled bodies of the woman and two men were found in a well near the minister’s residence in the Barkhan area, the police initially identified them as Granaz, wife of Khan Muhammad Marri, and her two sons.

At the time, Marri said the corpses were of his wife and sons, alleging that they were held in Khetran’s private jail. He added that more of his children, including a daughter, were captives. Subsequently, Granaz was recovered along with her 17-year-old daughter Farzana and son. Two other sons were recovered from Kohlu. The woman is still unidentified. The Barkhan triple murder saga saw dramatic twists after police arrested the provincial minister.