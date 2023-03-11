NA panel directs NDMA chief not to miss next briefing

ISLAMABAD: The National Assembly Standing Committee on Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety (PA&SS) Friday expressed concern over the absence of the chairman National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) in its meeting and directed him to ensure his attendance at the next meeting.

The committee met here with Ms Saira Bano in the chair. Chairman NDMA was invited to brief the committee on the distribution of relief funds among the flood victims but he did not turn up. Member (Finance) NDMA apprised the committee that the chairman could not attend the meeting as he was engaged in the relief operation being conducted for the quake victims of Turkiye and Syria. The committee chairwoman remarked that the chairman of NDMA should have given priority to the parliament and attended the meeting. The committee unanimously decided to defer the briefing in question till its next meeting with directions to the Member (Finance) NDMA to ensure the attendance of the chairman in the meeting.

Secretary Benazir Income Support Program (BISP) briefed the committee about the steps taken for improvement in the existing system of disbursements amongst the beneficiaries. He said a new database built upon 35 million households had been prepared under the "Dynamic National Socio-Economic Registry (NESR)-2023" system which will turn into a leap towards an efficient and shock-responsive social protection system.

He told the committee that it is totally digitalized and connected with the National Database Registration Authority (NADRA) containing frequent demographic updates. "It will be implemented through 647 tehsil-level registration centres across Pakistan. About 591 Centres have been made functional," he told the committee. The committee was told that in order to facilitate the inhabitants of far-flung areas, 50 trucks and 500 motorcycles had been hired under the Mobile Registration Vehicles System for the collection of data.

Initially, the campaign will be started from Balochistan and later on expanded all over the country, he added. The committee members pointed out that there were reports about the deduction of Rs1,000 to 1,500 in support money of beneficiaries by the agents which needs to be looked into by the authorities. The department; admitting the fact, responded that in order to cope with the issue in question, 12,500 supervisors and ushers amongst the educated girls of these beneficiaries have been hired.

Highlighting the issue of shortage of staff and tablets at the BISP centres in Sindh, the committee members pointed out that the issue was causing grave concern amongst the general public. The ministry in response held that although the Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal (PBM) was already working on such programs, in the light of the suggestion given by the Committee, its scope will be reviewed and enhanced accordingly.