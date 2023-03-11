Increasing production cost: Pharma companies inform DRAP of inability to manufacture over 1,300 medicines

ISLAMABAD: A major healthcare crisis is looming in the country after some 56 local pharmaceutical companies apprised the Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP) of their inability to continue manufacturing over 1,350 drugs that include essential and life-saving medicines, The News has learnt.

“Some 56 local pharmaceutical companies from both the south and north regions have submitted force majeure letters of around 1,350 products, which have become financially unviable for them”, Syed Farooq Bukhari, the Chairman of Pakistan Pharmaceutical Manufacturers Association (PPMA) told The News on Friday.

Around 150 medicines, including some essential and life-saving medicines including drugs for the treatment of tuberculosis, mental and neurological disorders, anesthesia, cardiac medicines, medicines for respiratory illnesses, anti-allergy medicines, products for ulcers, vaccines for hepatitis and other ailments are already not available in the country after local and multinational pharmaceutical companies ‘silently’ stopped their production citing a massive increase in the cost of production due to dollar appreciation and other issues.

PPMA Chairman maintained that it had become financially unviable for most of the pharmaceutical companies to continue production of medicines after dollars were not available in the market even at Rs 300, and added that the cost of production due to increase in petroleum prices, electricity and gas tariff had also increased manifolds. “On the other hand, the government has rejected the applications for price increase under hardship categories, raising baseless objections although these 119 hardship cases had been forwarded to the federal health ministry by the DRAP itself”, he added.

Another PPMA leader and former Chairman of the association Zahid Zaeed also confirmed that several companies had submitted force majeure letters but requested not to mention their names and products, fearing backlash from the Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan. “As per my information, over 60 companies have submitted around 1,500 letters of force majeure to the DRAP, expressing their inability to continue their production at the present prices. Companies are demanding an overall increase in the prices of medicines between 40 to 50 percent due to dollar appreciation, increase in the cost of medicines’ raw material and other factors contributing to the cost of production of drugs”, he added.

Chief Executive Officers of some of the leading pharmaceutical companies in Karachi, Lahore and Islamabad also confirmed to The News that they had sent letters of force majeure to the DRAP, expressing their inability to continue production of medicines saying some companies had even announced to stop production of dozens of their products. “Our company has sent force majeure letters of over 20 products while some companies have expressed their inability to continue production of over 300 and 150 medicines respectively”, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of one of the leading pharmaceutical companies in Karachi said.

Interestingly, not a single multinational pharmaceutical company has sent any force majeure letter to the DRAP although many of their products are not available in the market due to an unannounced production halt.

Ayesha Tammy Haq, a spokesperson for the Pharma Bureau, the body of multinational pharmaceutical companies in Pakistan, claimed that neither any multinational company had served force majeure to the DRAP nor any company had stopped production of any product recently. “But it is also becoming unviable financially for the MNCs to continue manufacturing medicines in the current circumstances due to several economic factors including the dollar’s appreciation against the rupee and increase in the cost of production”, she added.

Officials in the DRAP confirmed to The News ‘unofficially’ that they were receiving letters for ‘force majeure’ from different companies for the last two weeks and added that so far, dozens of companies had submitted such letters to the DRAP in the recent days.

“I can’t tell you the number of companies and products but we are receiving such letters from the pharmaceutical companies for the last few days”, an official of the DRAP said on condition of anonymity.