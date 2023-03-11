Women must treat law as their weapon, says Shehla Raza

Karachi: Women need to be proactive about their rights. They should treat the law as their weapon whenever they face trouble. It seems that many women do not know that there are laws in place to ensure the protection of their rights.

Sindh Women Development Minister Syeda Shehla Raza said this on Friday as she spoke at the inauguration of the 4th Women's Conference organised by the Arts Council of Pakistan (ACP) in connection with International Women’s Day that was observed on March 8.

She said that there were laws for the protection of all people of all genders and ages. She asked the women not to tolerate injustice and violation of their rights and use all legal options at their disposal for redress.

Delivering her keynote address, writer Noorul Huda Shah said we had kept our women in such circumstances that they were oblivious to the world and did not know what was happening outside.

She expressed happiness at the fact that many working women were in attendance at the festival. She said feudal mindset did not want women to progress and religious misinterpretations were being used to strengthen that mindset.

ACP President Muhammad Ahmad Shah said women had realised that begging for rights would not help them achieve anything and they would have to struggle for their rights. He said Fatima Jinnah and Benazir Bhutto are role models for the Pakistani women.

He said many female politicians were harassed and even imprisoned but they continued voicing concerns over violations of women’s rights. He said women of all religions and creeds had equal rights according to the Constitution of Pakistan, including those related to employment, education and health.

He recalled how progressive Pakistan once was in terms of women’s rights. When black women were not allowed to sit in buses in the United States, the women of Pakistan had the right to cast votes, he added.

We cannot be a civilised nation if we do not give equal rights to the women, Shah said. Scholar Dr Jaffer Ahmed spoke on the global feminist movement on the occasion. The inaugural ceremony of the conference was moderated by Huma Mir. Later, various sessions were held on the first day of the conference, including those about effects of climate change on women, and justice system.