Abad accuses six cops, including DSP and SHOs, of land grabbing

Karachi: The Association of Builders and Developers of Pakistan (Abad) has sent a letter to Sindh Inspector General of Police (IGP) Ghulam Nabi Memon, in which it accused six police officers of the Karachi range of involvement in land grabbing.

A copy of the letter obtained by The News reads that six police officers of the Karachi police are involved in land grabbing. The cops accused by Abad include Sohrab Goth DSP Sohail Faiz, Sacchal SHO Raja Tanvir, Manghopir SHO Sarfaraz Awan, Surjani SHO Yasin Gujjar, Mauripur SHO Ghulam Hussain Korai and ASI Abdul Aziz of the Mauripur police station.

The association informed the police chief that the six officers named in the letter had been facilitating encroachments on the builders' lands. Abad Chairman Altaf Tai asked the provincial police chief in the letter to start an investigation against those police officers and take appropriate action against them.

“I am writing to bring to your attention a serious issue that is adversely affecting the members of the Abad,” the letter read. It added that Abad was the sole representing body of builders and developers in Pakistan, with over 1,400 leading construction and development companies across the country. “Unfortunately, we are facing critical challenges in the current socio-economic environment, including the escalating prices of iron, steel bars, and construction materials.

In addition, the issue of land grabbing is creating problems and frustrations among the business community due to the lack of effective institutional mechanisms to counter this menace in the city,” the Abad chairman explained.

He maintained that the six police officials mentioned in the letter were involved in corrupt practices and encroachments on builders’ land.

“In the light of these circumstances, Abad respectfully requests that your office initiate an inquiry against the aforementioned police officials and take appropriate action, including their removal from the job and punishment. We implore you to address these issues urgently, with transparency and within a specific timeframe,” the letter read.