‘Incompetent persons at the top caused Pakistan’s education system to collapse’

Karachi: In the first 20 to 25 years of independence, although Pakistan experienced political issues that led to the separation of its eastern wing, it was way ahead in the fields of education and philosophy (fikr). The downward trajectory began with the onset of General Zial ul Haq’s regime when the factors that were hidden and had caused the downfall of earlier Islamic civilisation were patronised.

Noted nuclear physicist and educationist Pervez Hoodbhoy shared these views at the Global Conference on Research in Education and Social Sciences organised by the Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto Institute of Science and Technology (SZABIST) Karachi on Friday.

He said the thought process was tied to the whole idea of education, adding that the more education that is compatible with modernity would be provided to people the more modern they would become. During the British rule, he remarked that the Muslims of India were reluctant to get modern education as the first graduates of the University of Calcutta were mostly Hindus and there were only two Muslims and this division kept amplifying.

“When Pakistan was created in 1947, it had only one university, i.e. the University of Punjab, and some 20 colleges, but there were ten or fifty times more colleges in India,” the educationist said. “Most teachers at the Punjab University were Hindus who were forced to leave after the partition, leaving a vacuum that was filled by juniors, most of whom were not qualified. They went on to become deans, chairpersons and vice chancellors, setting the rot,” he added.

“When you have an incompetent person at the top, what happens is that smart and young people at the bottom are not allowed to enter the system. If you ask why Pakistan’s education system has collapsed and why it doesn’t compete with the rest of South Asia, those were the roots that we need to look at.”

About whether the country is on the road to modernity, Hoodbhoy said it is a social science question because modernity is something that engages social scientists. He said some people valued progress while others said old times were better and that they should bring them back. “So we have all kinds of opinions. Rather than getting into what is good and what is bad, let us try and work out a framework that is applicable globally,” he suggested, adding that globalisation itself is the outcome of modernity and what we need is a general framework in which modernity is in a broader context.

Historian and political scientist Ishtiaq Ahmed said there is difference between natural and social sciences; in natural science you are able to find the exact results and predictions while social science always defies such exact attitudes. In social sciences, we deal with human conscience, social unit, the constitution of country, elite and other factors to reach a conclusion, he added.

“In social sciences, we have to be explicit about what sort of questions we pose and what sort of answers we are looking for and let the evidence to uphold whatever our initial understanding is and then come to the conclusion,” he added.

Ahmed said the Muslims were homogenous was a myth as Hindus were divided by caste so were the Muslims by sects, adding that though we had a separate state for the Muslims, the problem of majority remained the same even after the partition. Ironically, he maintained, the Hindus were in majority so we didn’t want to live with them because the majority would have favoured them against the Muslims, and after the partition, though Bengalis were in majority, we didn’t give the right to rule and Urdu was imposed on them.

Urban planner and architect Arif Hasan shared the first-hand experiences he had during his research. “In 1981, when we went to Orangi Town, it was the working class settlement where people would use vocabulary like Janab, Huzoor, Apke Khadim and Niazmand when referring to the people. Today such vocabulary had disappeared and people used bhai when referring to men, baji for a woman and uncle for an elderly person.” He said there used to be a contractor who would provide work to women at their doorsteps, but now Suzuki loads of women went to packaging factories, garment factories, pharmaceutical factories.

Not only that many of them have received education and become white-collar workers in money exchange and travel agencies, but also their lifestyle and homes have also changed, Hasan said, adding tha women have also become entrepreneurs. He said changes were also visible in rural areas.

President ZABIST Shahnaz Wazir Ali said the Pakistani universities were facing major critical challenges today. The world over, there were teaching as well as teaching and research universities and some universities predominately focused on research. However, she said, Pakistan was in the early stage of developing a research culture that could stand on its own feet and produce authentic, relevant and well-researched papers.