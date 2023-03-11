PGF, FDH sign MoU for national amateur golf

RAWALPINDI: The signing ceremony took place between the Pakistan Golf Federation (PGF) and Future Development Holdings (FDH) Private Limited for holding the National Amateur Golf from April 27 to 30 in Lahore.

The ceremony was held here at the Pindi Golf Club Friday.

The PGF has joined hands with the FDH as the title sponsor for the nationals.

PGF secretary Brig (r) Sajid Akram said the efforts were on to make the event a real success. “PGF is making all-out efforts to promote golf in the country in the best possible way. With each passing day, youngsters are learning the art of improving their game. We have 49 registered golf courses in the country out of which only 24 courses are 18/27 holes. We are also ensuring the maximum participation of our golfers at international level. As we speak today our team, of two ladies and two men, is representing Pakistan in Bangladesh.”

“We have signed a sponsorship deal with Future Development Holdings Private Limited as the title sponsors for the National Amateur Golf Championship. It is indeed a welcoming development.”

Categories to be contested during the National Amateur Championship will include Stroke Play Amateur, Senior & Ladies Championship, Inter-Association Men and Senior Championship, International Team Match Men, International Team Match Ladies, and J R Jayewardene Trophy.

“We appreciate the support of FDH for sponsoring this world-class event and we assure them that with their support the event would be conducted in the best possible way. FDH is the leading land developers/construction company in Pakistan. We appreciate the efforts made by Aslam Malik, Group Chief Operating Officer, FDH, Brig Nadeem Aslam, Project Director Smart City Lahore, Louis Fernandez, Chief Development Officer, Smart City Golf Course, Mr. Simon, Golf Superi Capital Smart City Golf Course in-charge and Malik Kamran.”