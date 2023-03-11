Sumeyah shines as Pakistan share lead with hosts in Dhaka

KARACHI: Pakistan’s Suneyah Osama carded 79 in the opening round of the 36th Bangladesh Amateur Golf Championship at the Kurmitola Golf Club in Dhaka on Friday to help her team take the joint first place in the ladies team event.

Suneyah’s team-mate Abiha Hanim Syed scored 86 and their joint aggregate of 165 was enough to help Pakistan share the top spot in the team event with Bangladesh A. Bangladesh A’s Sonya Akhter also carded 79. Only three nations – Bangladesh, Pakistan and Nepal – are competing in the ladies team event.

Meanwhile, Pakistan’s Ralfee Raja was in 32nd place in the men’s individual event of the championship.

Raja carded 77 in the third round of the championship for a 56-hole aggregate of 238 (+22). Nepal’s Subash Tamang is leading the pack with an aggregate of 211 (-5). The individual event is being contested by 50 players from various countries. Earlier in the team event, Pakistan finished at 10th place in the 12-nation event.