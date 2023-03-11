Humna misses cut in Singapore

KARACHI: Pakistan’s Humna Amjad failed to make the cut in the Women’s Amateur Asia-Pacific (WAAP) championship in Singapore after carding 81 in the second round on Friday.

She finished with an aggregate of 164 (+20) ending the event at 81st spot. A total of 87 players featured in the event.

Meanwhile, Thailand’s Eila Galitsky and Sophie Han of Hong Kong, China, joined overnight leader Minsol Kim of Korea on top of the leaderboard at the halfway stage of the event.

In Friday’s second round at Singapore Island Country Club, 16-year-old Galitsky (67) and 15-year-old Han (68) played in the morning and made the most of the favourable conditions with solid rounds.

Galitsky was on song with her wedges, while Han’s putter was red-hot as they set the marker in the clubhouse at eight-under-par 136, matched later in the day by Kim (69).

Korea’s Jiyoo Lim shot the round of the day, a bogey-free eight-under-par 64, matching the championship record for the lowest round held jointly by Thailand’s Kan Bunnabodee (Abu Dhabi 2021, second round) and Australia’s Becky Kay (2019 Japan, first round).

Ten shots better than her opening first round, Lim move up the leaderboard to tied fourth position at six-under-par 138, where she was joined by China’s Zixin Ni (70).

The cut was made at six-over-par 150, with 51 players advancing to the weekend rounds.

Among those who made the cut was China’s 12-year-old Yujie Liu (77, tied 32nd), and Xuan Khue Minh Doan (73, tied 42nd), who becomes the first player from Vietnam to play all four days of the championship.