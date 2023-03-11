Khawaja 180, Green ton help Australia dominate

AHMEDABAD: Opener Usman Khawaja hit a masterful 180 and Cameron Green struck a maiden century to hand Australia the advantage with a challenging first innings total of 480 in the fourth Test on Friday.

Khawaja’s mammoth knock off 422 balls saw a 208-run fifth-wicket partnership with Green, who made 114, before Australia were bowled out in the final session on day two in Ahmedabad.

“It was really special, obviously over the lunch break that 40 minutes felt like an hour forty,” Green said of finishing the first session five short of his ton.

“But I was batting with Ussie the whole time, there was experience at the other end and he was batting beautifully, and that helps a lot.”

Off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin led the Indian attack, claiming six wickets on a pitch still looking good for batting at the world’s biggest cricket stadium.

India reached 36 for no loss at stumps, still trailing the tourists by 444 runs.

Skipper Rohit Sharma, on 17, and Shubman Gill, on 18, looked positive and attacked the Australian spinners, who bowled five of the 10 overs before close of play.

The opening pair smashed four boundaries between them including a big six by Gill off senior Australia spinner Nathan Lyon.

Khawaja stood out in his marathon knock which ended on the first ball after tea when Axar Patel trapped the left-hander lbw, a decision that was denied by the on-field umpire but successfully reviewed by India.

Todd Murphy (41) and Lyon (34) kept the Indian bowlers frustrated in a 70-run stand for the ninth wicket before Ashwin broke through for his 32nd five-wicket haul in Tests. Ashwin trapped Murphy lbw before dismissing Lyon to wrap up the innings.

In what has been a low-scoring series, giant all-rounder Green got his first international hundred with a boundary in the second session and was greeted with a hug from Khawaja.

“You feel more like a Test cricketer when you’ve got that monkey off your back,” Green, playing his 20th Test for Australia, said of the hundred.

Ashwin snared two wickets in one over after a wicketless first session for the hosts.

He broke the Khawaja-Green stand – Australia’s highest Test partnership in India since 1979 – after he got Green caught behind for 114 off a delivery sliding down the leg side.

Score Board

Australia won the toss:

Australia 1st Innings

Head c Jadeja b Ashwin 32

Khawaja lbw b Patel 180

Labuschagne b Shami 3

Smith ( Jadeja 38

Handscomb b Shami 17

Green c â€ Bharat b Ashwin 114

Carey c Patel b Ashwin 0

Starc c Iyer b Ashwin 6

Lyon c Kohli b Ashwin 34

Murphy lbw b Ashwin 41

Kuhnemann not out 0

Extras: (b 9, lb 3, nb 2, w 1) 15

Total: 167.2 Ov 480

Fall of wickets: 1-61, 2-72, 3-151, 4-170, 5-378, 6-378, 7-387, 8-409, 9-479, 10-480

Bowling: Shami 31-3-134-2, Yadav 25-2-105-0, Ashwin 47.2-15-91-6, Jadeja 35-5-89-1, Patel 28-8-47-1, Iyer 1-0-2-0

India 1st Innings

Sharma (c) not out 17

Gill not out 18

Extras: (lb 1) 1

Total:10 Ov 36

Did not bat: Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Ravindra Jadeja, Shreyas Iyer, Srikar Bharat â€ , Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Shami

Bowling: Starc 3-1-7-0, Green 2-0-11-0, Lyon 3-0-14-0, Kuhnemann 2-0-3-0

Umpires: Nitin Menon, Richard Kettleborough