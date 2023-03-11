Georgia parliament votes down controversial bill after protests

TBILISI: Georgia´s parliament voted on Friday to drop controversial new legislation, which it earlier approved in an initial reading, sparking an international outcry and mass protests in the Caucasus country.
Tens of thousands took to the streets this week after lawmakers moved to introduce the “foreign agent” law. On Friday, the bill was voted down in second reading after only one lawmaker -- out of 36 who voted -- backed the legislation that critics had compared to laws in Russia that authorities have leveraged to silence Kremlin´s opponents. Hundreds of anti-government protesters rallied outside the legislature during the vote.
BRUSSELS: Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo on Friday banned federal officials from using TikTok on their work...
BOGOTA: Some 5,000 female prisoners in Colombia who are either impoverished or the heads of single parent households...
ROME: Italy´s navy and coastguard said on Friday they were racing to save some 1,300 migrants in difficulty in the...
LOS ANGELES: A newly formed Pacific storm swept into California on Friday as forecasters warned of flooding from heavy...
OTTAWA: Canada on Friday launched consultations on its plan to introduce a foreign agent registry, following several...
BRUSSELS: Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo on Friday banned federal officials from using TikTok on their work...