Georgia parliament votes down controversial bill after protests

TBILISI: Georgia´s parliament voted on Friday to drop controversial new legislation, which it earlier approved in an initial reading, sparking an international outcry and mass protests in the Caucasus country.

Tens of thousands took to the streets this week after lawmakers moved to introduce the “foreign agent” law. On Friday, the bill was voted down in second reading after only one lawmaker -- out of 36 who voted -- backed the legislation that critics had compared to laws in Russia that authorities have leveraged to silence Kremlin´s opponents. Hundreds of anti-government protesters rallied outside the legislature during the vote.