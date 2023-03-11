Canada lays groundwork for foreign agent registry

OTTAWA: Canada on Friday launched consultations on its plan to introduce a foreign agent registry, following several reports of Chinese interference in recent elections.

“We are at a critical juncture when it comes to the security of our democratic institutions,” Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino told a news conference in Ottawa. “And now we´re taking another step in protecting them,” he said. “Today, I´m announcing the launch of consultations to guide how we will set up a new foreign influence transparency registry in Canada.” The goal of the registry, he said, is to promote transparency in regards to legitimate foreign state lobbying activities.