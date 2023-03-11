Israel’s president calls to scrap judicial overhaul as protests mount

OCCUPIED-AL-QUDS: Israel’s president urged the government to abandon attempts to push through bitterly contested plans to overhaul the judiciary and seek a model with broad support as tens of thousands of protesters returned to the streets on Friday.

The drive by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s hard-right government to enact sweeping changes to Israel’s courts has sparked domestic uproar and alarm among the country’s Western allies.

If the proposal passed, it would mean greater government sway in selecting judges and limit the power of the Supreme Court to strike down legislation. After weeks of demonstrations across the country that have exposed deep divisions in Israeli society, President Isaac Herzog, who has been mediating between the sides, warned in a televised prime time address of a “disaster”.

He said Israel had reached a “point of no return” and called on the coalition government to rethink the proposed legislation, which is strongly backed by nationalist and religious parties. “It is wrong, it is harsh, it undermines our democratic foundations. And therefore it must be replaced with another, agreed upon outline immediately,” Herzog said.

As Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu left on a visit to Rome, he had to elude flag-waving Israelis who clogged the access routes to Ben Gurion Airport with motor convoys. Before leaving, he managed to greet visiting Pentagon chief Lloyd Austin, who later underlined Washington’s concern over the proposals by saying that both US and Israeli democracy were built on an independent judiciary.