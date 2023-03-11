Eight dead in shooting at Jehovah’s Witness hall in Germany

HAMBURG: A shooting at a Jehovah´s Witnesses centre in the German city of Hamburg has left eight people dead, including the suspected gunman, police said on Friday, as the motive for the attack remained unclear.

Several more people were injured in the attack on Thursday evening at the Kingdom Hall building in the port city of Hamburg, where Jehovah´s Witnesses members were attending a religious service.

“Eight people were fatally injured, apparently including the suspected perpetrator,” Hamburg police said in a statement, adding that several other people were hurt, “some seriously”. Chancellor Olaf Scholz condemned the “brutal act of violence” and said his thoughts were with the victims and their loved ones.

The Jehovah´s Witnesses in Germany association said it was “deeply saddened by the horrific attack on its members”. The first emergency calls were made around 2015 GMT after shots rang out at the building in the city´s northern district of Gross Borstel.

Hamburg police are due to give an update at a press conference around midday, but earlier said they were still working to find out the motive for the attack. “At the moment there is no reliable information on the motive of the crime,” police said, urging people not to speculate. An alarm for “extreme danger” in the area was sounded using a catastrophe warning app, but Germany´s Federal Office for Civil Protection lifted it shortly after 3:00 am local time.