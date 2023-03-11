PDMA collects Rs200m relief goods for Turkiye, Syria quake victims

LAHORE: Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Director General Flt-Lt Imran Qureshi has stated that the PDMA was engaged in collecting relief goods for the earthquake victims of Turkiye and Syria.

In a statement issued on Friday, he said that donations worth more than Rs200 million had been collected through cheques while Rs100 million had been deposited to the Prime Minister’s Relief Fund set up for this purpose.

Meanwhile, he mentioned that 160 tons of relief goods were collected at different collection centres and goods worth 100 tons were handed over to NDMA for dispatching them to Turkiye and Syria. He added that the second shipment of relief goods would also be sent shortly.

He explained that relief goods included edibles, warm clothes, blankets, food hampers and other items. The food items are also tested by Punjab Food Authority to check the quality of the edibles, he added. The government has set up collection centres in the offices of deputy commissioners across the province for receiving donations and relief goods.

The PDMA was also engaged in collecting donations and the Punjab government, as well as the people of the province, are firmly standing with the earthquake affectees, concluded Mr Qureshi.