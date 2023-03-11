Tribute paid to Latif Afridi at reference

PESHAWAR: A reference was held here on Friday to pay tribute to the services of senior lawyer Abdul Latif Afridi who was killed inside the Peshawar High Court a few months back.

Political leaders, including Mian Iftikhar Hussain of Awami National Party, Farhatullah Babar of Pakistan People’s Party, Mohsin Dawar of National Democratic Movement, Capt (Retd) Muhammad Safdar of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz, Manzoor Pashteen of Pashtun Tahafuz Movement, lawyers and general public attended the reference.

Speaking on the occasion, Capt (Retd) Safdar said that Abdul Latif Afridi had never hesitated to speak the truth. He said that Latif Afridi and Justice Waqar Seth were two brave faces from the province.

He said that both of them worked for the supremacy of the constitution. He said that Latif Afridi’ death had deprived the province of a brave leader and lawyer while Waqar Seth had announced the death sentence to a dictator for violating the constitution.

Farhatullah Babar said that participation of people from all schools of thought showed that all were on the same page. He said that Latif Afridi had lived his life for others. He added that a war was being imposed on this region and urged all leaders to forge unity to foil this conspiracy.

Latif Lala Meenwal Tolana, an association of friends, well-wishers and relatives of late prominent Pakhtun nationalist leader and lawyer Abdul Latif Afridi had arranged at the Nishtar Hall.

Shoaib Yousafzai, chairman of the organising committee and a close friend of late Latif Afridi advocate, said that there were multiple aspects of his long career that earned him respect and recognition from people belonging to different ethnic groups and communities.

He said he was a popular figure among the Pakhtuns as he had spent his life in struggle for the downtrodden elements of the society.

“Keeping in view the services of Latif Afridi advocate in different fields of life, including his political struggle, social services, and more importantly his narrative of creating awareness among the Pakhtuns for their rights needed to be recognised. And this reference has been organised to pay tribute to him and let the people know about his achievements,” he said.