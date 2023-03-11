STPP chief Qader Magsi commends lawyers’ role in supremacy of law

SUKKUR: Chairman Sindh Taraqi Pasand Party (STPP) Dr Qader Bux Magsi on Friday addressed the Mirpurkhas Bar Association and commended lawyers’ role for the supremacy of the constitution and rule of law all over the world.

He said that Quaid-e-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah was also a lawyer who gave the message of peace and awareness. Nelson Mandela and Mahatma Gandhi fought racial brutality and saved millions of people for peace in society, he said.

He said that he was the first prisoner who launched a movement against the emergency imposed by General Pervez Musharaf.

Over supremacy of the constitution, he said: “If the constitution does not rule in the country, it will be the law of the jungle. Due to the lack of rule of law in the country today, young people are reportedly missing in Sindh, Balochistan and KPK. Great Britain has no written constitution but its kings did not make a single wrong decision.”

He said that without the CNIC, they will not accept digital census. “The CNIC condition has been abolished only to convert Sindhi people into a minority to favour Afighana living in Sindh which is rich in natural resources but has always been left behind, which is evident in the census. A lot of money has been generated after the 18th amendment, but the situation of the country and Sindh is still unchanged. “People of Bangladeshi, Afghani and other nationalities should not be included in the census. Many problems have arisen in this project including legalizing Afghans and foreigners to help MQM vote bank,” Magsi said.

He said that Asif Ali Zardari has implemented the census plan to please the establishment under the rigged system and being a Sindhi, he strongly condemns it as it is a plan to convert the people of the soil of Sindh into a minority.

“Foreigners have been living in Sindh for years, we are not against anyone, However, I have talked about the expulsion of foreigners from Sindh which is our legal and constitutional right. We are determined to talk over this issue and if we remain silent, we will become a minority. PPP is blind by greed for money. In Sindh, Bengalis and Burmese are being counted in the census to turn the Sindhis into a minority. If it is not stopped, the PPP will fall into the pit and disappear. The census takers are working with inefficient staff having no training,” Magsi maintained.

He said: “We have not been given land by the army or any chief minister. God bestowed us our land and we are proud to be Sindhis. I want to tell the establishment and its friends that I am not chanting “Sindh Kapi”. I want Sindh and the country under the constitution. If this is a crime, then shoot me.”

He said that the People’s Party did not protect the assets and rights of Sindh by taking the vote. No confidence in Imran Khan was pre-planned to bring Bilawal Bhutto Zardari to power.

“Democracy has been held hostage in the Parliament and everywhere the “Gunda Raj” is visible. We were the first who spoke about electronic voting, later Imran Khan tried to implement it. In 75 years, many people have written off their debts and government land has been seized.”

Criticizing political leaders and others, he said one hundred million should be taken from people like Asif Ali Zardari, Nawaz Sharif, Shahbaz Sharif, Malik Riaz, and Shahid Khaqan Abbasi to bring the economic situation on track and to increase the export of the country.

Maryam Nawaz should live like a common man by not possessing shoes worth 5 crores and keeping 5

crores in her wallet, said the STPP chief.