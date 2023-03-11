SCCI and CUSIT to cement linkages

PESHAWAR: A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed on Friday between the Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) and the City University of Science and Information Technology (CUS &IT).

Agreement aims to strengthen industries-academia linkages, mutual cooperation in research, social awareness, development of the community and provision of employment opportunities, said a press release.

The MoU was signed by SCCI President Muhammad Ishaq and the CUS&IT Peshawar President Saboor Sethi in the presence of varsity Dean Prof Dr Muhammad Abid and other academic and administrative staff, said in a press release. Muhammad Ishaq termed the SCCI and CUS&TI agreement as a good initiative for enhancing mutual collaboration and enhancing industries-academia linkages and conduct of joint research.

He said the industries-academia cooperation was highly needed, to provide learning and gaining practical experience to highly-qualified male and female young students and provide them employment opportunities as well.

The SCCI chief called for revamping the curriculum of skill training institutions to bring them up to modern standards. He said the SCCI had initiated a series of training workshops for building technical skills and raising awareness about modern techniques among young entrepreneurs in collaboration with GIZ and other institutions. The MoU is, he added, part of these efforts and is expected to enhance cooperation between the SCCI and CUS&IT.

Saboor Sethi called the agreement a welcoming step to strengthen bilateral cooperation and said that both institutions will strengthen linkages by launching programs, training and research projects.

Earlier, the SCCI chief M Ishaq and the president of CUSIT Peshawar Saboor Sethi formally signed on MoU and exchanged the documents.