Efforts on to achieve plantation target till March 30

Islamabad : The Environment Wing of the civic agency has accelerated its efforts to achieve the target of planting 500,000 saplings till March 30.

According to the details, the civic agency had set the target of plantation early this year and the public and private institutions were also invited to take part in this campaign.

Now all the directors of the Environment Wing are pursuing their separate targets of planting saplings in different parts of the federal capital. The top management of the civic agency has informed them that those directors who would achieve their respective targets would be awarded with appreciation certificates.

The directors are working with their own teams that have been distributing fruit seeds including peaches, apricots and pomegranates among people to plant within their homes. All fruits are compatible with the local climate and environment of the city.

The special teams have been constituted for the first time to ensure the survival rate. These teams will inspect the plants given to different public and private sector institutions every two months to observe if those plants are growing well or not. Through this initiative not only survival rate of plants are likely to be improved but it will also help introduce transparency in the process.

A large number of employees of the civic agency have become part of the campaign and they are seen planting saplings alongside the roads and in parks, commercial areas and residential sectors of the city.

An official has informed that “We have decided to distribute appreciation certificates among those officials who will achieve the target of planting saplings in designated areas. Now the special teams will monitor the progress that will help improve survival rate of trees.”