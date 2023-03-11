Jashan-e-Baharan begins

Islamabad : Islamabad Capital Territory Administration is all set to celebrate ‘Jashan-e-Baharan’ (spring festival) today (Saturday) which will feature colourful events including Run and walk marathon, colour-run, flowers and classic car shows, and other cultural activities.

The vibrant festivities would be organised by Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administration and Capital Development Authority (CDA) which would continue till March 12 (Sunday).

The two-day activities would also include ‘Mazahiya Mushaira’, cycling race, and a rally to celebrate spring festival in different venues of the capital, ICT spokesperson told APP.

He said that, 10 kilometres long ‘Run and Walk’ marathon would be organised today (March 11) including short colour-run activity. He stated that the marathon would start from ‘Chand Tara’ Chowk, near the Pak-China Friendship centre with free on-spot registration till 8:00 a.m for the ages of all groups including women.

He said that a classic car show would also be organised tomorrow (3:00 p.m) at F-9 Park, citizens would get the opportunity to witness a number of luxury vintage cars including sports, classical, modified cars, and bikes also craft vendor shows and carnival rides for families.

He informed that the ‘Mazahiya Mushaira’ would be held on March 12 at Citizen Club Capital Development Authority (CDA), F-9 Park which would feature renowned poets including Salman Gillani, Idress Qureshi, Arif and Shehbaz Chuhan.