USC increases subsidised items rates before Ramazan

Islamabad : The USC has increased the rate of subsidised ghee by Rs115 per kilogram and selling one kilogram subsidised ghee at Rs490 against Rs375, tea prices increased by Rs250 on 950-gram and selling 950-gram tea pack at Rs1750 against Rs1490, the concerned department also increased the prices of subsidised sugar by Rs2 and selling one kilogram sugar at Rs91 against Rs89.

The Utility Store Corporation (USC) has issued a notification of fresh prices here on Friday.

Ghee and cooking oil without subsidy are selling in different prices from Rs650 to Rs700 per kilogram.

The USC management has also increased the prices of all pulses and Daal Chana was selling at Rs255 against Rs230. All other items like washing powder, soap, toothpaste, pack milk, children milk, pampers, shoe polish, tissue, etc have also increased its prices too much.

On the other hand, the vegetable sellers were also looting public both hands. Public finds out district administration price magistrates to control profiteers and hoarders but in vain.

The retailers, wholesale dealers and branded companies playing with the nerves of people and looting public freely without any fear.

‘The News’ conducted a survey that retail shopkeepers are selling 950-gram tea pack at Rs1850 to Rs2000, 1-liter packed milk is selling at Rs250, 1-kilogram washing powder at Rs600 to Rs650, soup at Rs140 to Rs170, 1-kilogram sugar is selling at Rs110 to Rs120, shoe polish selling at Rs380 to Rs400.

The vegetable sellers have increased the prices of ‘Potato’ by 100 per cent and selling one kilogram potato at Rs60 against Rs30 before Ramazan.

The milkmen have also increased prices of milk and yogurt before the holy month of Ramazan. The milkmen have increase prices of milk and yogurt by own and selling one liter milk at Rs180 to Rs200 and yogurt at Rs200 to Rs240.

Similarly, powerful butchers are selling mutton at Rs1,800 to Rs2,000 and beef at Rs850 to Rs1000 per kilogram. The chicken sellers are also looting public both hands and selling chicken meat in skyrocketing prices.

People belonged to different walks of life have strongly protested against non-serious attitude of sitting government. People were facing hard life due to sitting government, people bemoaned. They also said that sitting government has closed all doors of relief for public. How people could survive in this situation, people said.