Appointment welcomed

LAHORE:The Employees Union of Associated Press of Pakistan (CBA) Punjab has welcomed the appointment of Muhammad Asim as the managing director (MD) APP.
In a meeting of the Executive Body here Friday, President Muhammad Naeem Khan Niazi welcomed the government decision to depute Muhammad Asim as the MD of the news agency and expressed the hope that the newly-appointed MD would be instrumental in improving performance of the agency as well as resolving long-standing issues of workers.
