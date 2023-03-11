PU announces results

LAHORE:Punjab University (PU) Examinations Department declared the results of various examinations on Friday. These exams included Associate Degree Commerce (2-year programme) second Semester Examination Spring 2022, Associate Degree Bachelors (2 years programme) first, second, third & fourth Semester Examination Spring 2022, Bachelor of Science Education (Hons) (4-year programme) first, second, third, fourth & fifth Semester Examination Spring 2022. Details are available at www.pu.edu.pk.