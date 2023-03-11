71 trainee ASIs confirmed

LAHORE:The CCPO Lahore Friday chaired the confirmation board meeting and reviewed the confirmation cases of 125 trainee Assistant Sub Inspectors (ASIs). The Board ordered the confirmation of 71 trainee ASIs. SSP Admin, SSP Legal, SP Headquarters and other officers also attended the meeting. Three lady ASIs were also confirmed.
