Teachers body flay rejection of allowance

LAHORE:Federation of All Pakistan Universities Academic Staff Association (FAPUASA) Punjab has condemned the stance taken by the Punjab Finance Department on the rejection of the 15% allowance to the university teachers and staff.

Federation of All Pakistan Universities Academic Staff Association Punjab president Engr Prof Dr Muhammad Azhar Naeem said that the Finance Department’s stance that university teachers were not civil servants as universities were autonomous bodies was a manifestation of hegemony in order to deprive the teaching community and staff of universities of their due rights.

The teaching community staff have been excluded on the basis of clear discrimination whereas the same allowance was being granted to the employees of all other autonomous bodies, including officers of BS-20 and 21 of the federal government at the rate of 150% in the name of executive allowance, he claimed.

FAPUASA Punjab president appealed to the Chief Justice LHC, chief minister and Punjab

governor to take cognizance of the situation and accord support for the grant of this allowance to university teachers on the basis of equality and in the larger interest of the nation.