Enforcement of law in society discussed

LAHORE:The University of Okara’s School of Law and Department of Criminology organised an annual meetup with the former Chief Justice of Lahore High Court (LHC) Qasim Ali Khan.

According to a press release, Qasim Ali Khan highlighted key points in the process of the development and implementation of laws in society. He told the students that the executive and judiciary were meant to perform their roles in the implementation of the laws made by the public representatives. He argued that the interpretation of the Constitution must be done by considering the spirit, not merely words. He advised the law graduates to work for safeguarding the fundamental rights of the deprived sections of society.

UO Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Sajid Rashid Ahmad presided the event and said the knowledge of law was mandatory for every citizen. He regarded the School of Law faculty as being competent. “Universities are meant for production of new knowledge and ideas. We must focus on imparting practical knowledge to the students,” he added.

The other key guest speakers included the Additional Advocate General Punjab, Chaudhary Masood Gujjar, Assistant Advocate General Punjab, Chaudhary Fida Ullah and Barrister Shehzad Karim.

The In-Charge, School of Law, Dr Hamid Mukhtar highlighted the key features of his institution.

Students visit UET: Seven students led by Dr Federico Wulff from Welsh School of Architecture, Cardiff University visited the Department of Architecture University of Engineering and Technology (UET) here Friday.

Their visit was part of an extension of the online collaborative studio between Dr Mamuna Iqbal from the UET’s Department of Architecture and Dr Federico Wulff from Welsh School of Architecture, Cardiff University.

The delegates also met the UET Vice-Chancellor Dr Syed Mansoor Sarwar. Dr Wulff and Dr Sarwar discussed and agreed to explore the possibilities for joint projects on sustainable heritage preservation by the faculty of the two departments for soliciting international funding.