Two arrested for selling kites online

LAHORE:The special police team formed by IG Punjab arrested two men involved in the promotion and business of kite flying on Facebook.

The police team arrested the administrator of this group member, Raja Arsal, from Rawalpindi, and in the light of the inquiries and information, another active member of the group, Kashif, was arrested from Gujranwala. The arrested accused Kashif was also guilty of promoting derogatory material about the police in the group. The second administrator of the group, Mian Bilal, had left for abroad a week ago and legal requirements were being fulfilled, including contact with Interpol, for his arrest. IG Punjab praised the police team.

Woman commits suicide: A 19-year-old married woman committed suicide by hanging herself with a rope in Defence B police area on Friday. The victim was identified as Umaira, wife of Ghulam Fareed of Phase 5 of Defense B. On receiving the information, the police collected all the evidence from the scene and shifted the body to the mortuary. Police said that the victim’s husband was not present at home when she committed suicide.

Meanwhile, a 53-year-old man was killed during a fight between neighbours in Sunder area on Friday. The victim was identified as Saeed Ahmed. The victim fell on the ground and hit his head on a stone during a stampede caused by a clash between neighbours. He was rushed to the hospital with serious injuries but could not survive.