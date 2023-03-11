Metro bus start time fixed at 6am

LAHORE:On the order of caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi, the start time of metro bus service has been fixed at 6am to provide relief to the labour community.
In a statement, issued on Friday, the CM noted that this would help thousands of labourers to reach their destination in time, adding that the step has been taken to facilitate them. It may be added here that the start time of metro bus service was 6:30 am but the caretaker cabinet decided to revise it to 6am. Mohsin Naqvi chaired a meeting at his office to review matters pertaining to Punjab Masstransit Authority at his office on Friday. The meeting was also apprised about the implementation of the decision. Chief Secretary, chairman P&D, secretary finance, secretary transport and others attended the meeting.
