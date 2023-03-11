Model Town tragedy history repeated at Zaman Park: Pervaiz

LAHORE:Former Chief Minister and Central President of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi has said that on the order of the Supreme Court, the date of election in Punjab has been announced, if Shehbaz Sharif obstructs the implementation of the order of the Supreme Court, then he will have to go home like Yousuf Raza Gilani.

He was talking to former provincial minister Muhammad Basharat Raja, political leaders Chaudhry Naeemuddin Warraich, Chaudhry Wasimuddin Warraich and Chaudhry Ijaz Ahmad Warraich here at his residence.

Ch Pervaiz Elahi said that constitutionally no organisation can refuse cooperation in the election, if any organisation refuses to cooperate then Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif would be directly responsible.

Pervaiz Elahi said that the caretaker puppet government in Punjab was only a guest for a few days, so government officers and officials should not put their jobs at stake by following their illegal orders. The bloody history of the Model Town tragedy was repeated in Zaman Park for which he would have to be accounted for in any case, Rana Sanaullah is directly involved in the Model Town tragedy, May 25 tragedy and Zaman Park tragedy and the federal interior minister would soon be under the law and would meet his end.

Pervaiz Elahi said that after the announcement of the date of the election, there was no obstacle left in the re-establishment of Imran Khan’s government in Punjab because this PDM government is the first government in the country’s history that is badly afraid of the election. PDM has practically accepted its defeat by pretending to escape from the election.