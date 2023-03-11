Polio eradication campaign from 13th

LAHORE:The anti-polio campaign in 13 districts of Punjab will start from March 13. The campaign will last for seven days in Lahore, Rawalpindi, and Faisalabad and for five days in Bahawalpur, Bhakkar, DG Khan, Layyah, Mianwali, Multan, Rajanpur, Rahim Yar Khan, Sheikhupura and Sialkot. Around 11.35 million children up to the age of five years will be immunised against polio during the drive.

The chief secretary reviewed the arrangements for the campaign at a meeting in the Civil Secretariat here Friday. Caretaker Minister for Primary Healthcare Dr Jamal Nasir, all divisional commissioners and deputy commissioners participated in the meeting through a video link.

The Secretary Specialised Healthcare, Primary Healthcare, officials of the health department and representatives of international organisations working for polio eradication were also present.

The chief secretary directed that the anti-polio campaign be made a success. He mentioned that for the complete elimination of polio, it is very important to continue the collective efforts against the virus. He added that the deputy commissioners should pay special attention to the quality and coverage of the anti-polio drive.